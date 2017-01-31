on air now Current Show

I sold two Michael Jackson hats and cleared all my debts

by Juleigh Ni Ghaibhain   31st Jan 2017  18:00
Today FM image

Laurence Carpenter specialises in high-end music memorabilia

Laurence Carpenter was unemployed when he sold two of Michael Jackson’s hats at an auction in 2010 for $140,000, having bought them on eBay for $2,500.

As it turns out, he also owns the largest collection of George Michael costumes in the world.

Laurence’s father was a collector of Star Wars memorabilia and he used to take him on the back of his bike to car boot sales across Dublin, that’s where his love of memorabilia started.

He spoke to Matt earlier, listen back here: 

 

As he mentioned, Laurence has spent the last 20 years travelling the world collecting rare and special pieces of memorabilia from the music industry.

He brought some of those pieces into studio.

 

Check out the video here:

 

