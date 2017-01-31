on air now Current Show

Autism Advocate's Fight Against Anti-Vaccine Campaign

by Sarah Stacey  31st Jan 2017  19:32
Today FM image

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Andy O'Donoghue joined Matt for Tech Tuesday to explain the meaning of net neutrality and how it could now be under threat from the Donald Trump administration.

 

 

Controversial anti-vaccine campaigner Andrew Wakefield has been criticised for his claims that vaccinations are linked to autism. Matt spoke to Fiona O'Leary, an autism advocate and mother of two children on the autism spectrum, about her fight to keep Wakefield out of Ireland.

Listen to the interview below:

 

 

Helen Vaughan, Deputy Editor of Outsider Magazine, spoke to Matt on this week's Travel Tuesday about the Outsider Travel Awards. She was joined by swimmer Rachael Lee and barefoot runner Eamonn Keaveney, who discussed their own athletic achievements.

 

