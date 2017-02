Sebastian Barry wins Costa Book of The Year Award

It's the second time the author has won the award.

Sebastian Barry, the Irish writer has won the 2016 Costa Book of the Year award for his novel 'Days Without End'. This is the second time for Barry to win the coveted prize. In 2008 he picked up the award for his book 'The Secret Scripture'.

He is now the first novelist to ever win the overall Book of the Year prize twice.

In October of last year Sebastian sat down with Matt for our Friday profile interview in which he discusses 'Days Without End' and his career to date.

Listen back here: