on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allPodcasts

Car Sales Slump While Imports Surge

by Today FM  01st Feb 2017  19:25
Today FM image

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Motoring journalist Michael Sheridan and Ashley Winston of the Palmdale Car Finding Service spoke to Matt about how car sales in Ireland have been affected by a weak Sterling.

 

 

Could more Gaelscoileanna places help us to reconnect with our culture and heritage? Matt spoke to mother of four Emer de Faoite about why she believes they are central to our Irishness.

 

 

Patrick Freyne and Jennifer Gannon gave their take on all things television for The Last Word on TV, including how Jerry Seinfeld's series 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' is making the move to Netflix.

 

 

  • Today FM image

    How much is a referee's whistle?

    Today FM image

    Lotto Official Doesn't Recall Telling Winner That Family...

    Today FM image

    Is there a better right back in the Premier League?

    Today FM image

    Footballer Anthony Stokes Avoids Jail After Headbutting Singer

  • Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

    Today FM image

    This Irish Lad Posted A Very Risky Wedding Notice

    Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    I sold two Michael Jackson hats and cleared all my debts

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos