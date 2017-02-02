Why Aren't More Women Taking Apprenticeships?

The touting controversy continues after many Ed Sheeran fans were left disappointed when tickets for his Dublin shows sold out, but then appeared on secondary sites for inflated prices. Noel Rock, Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West, and Finbarr Garland, Customer Safety Officer at Done Deal, discussed the issue on today's show.

Following last week's news that a quarter of primary school children suffer from anxiety, Matt was joined today by Brenda Cassidy, occupational therapist and director of Zoom Boom Kids, to hear what can be done to help.

As figures show that just 33 out of 10,000 apprenticeships are taken up by women, we heard from three women who have been bucking the trend. Margaret Reilly now runs her own company following her apprenticeship, Rebekah Dunne is a first year electrician apprentice, and Claire Murphy tried it but found it wasn't for her. They each shared their own experiences and discussed the challenges women often face.