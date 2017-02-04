Matt meets the lady fighting to keep anti-vaccine campaigner Andrew Wakefield out of Ireland

On this morning's show...
Fiona O’Leary, autism advocate and mother to two children on the autism spectrum, explains why she is unhappy that anti-vaccine campaigner Andrew Wakefield will address the EU
Laurence Carpenter was unemployed when he sold two of the Michael Jackson’s hats at an auction in 2010 for $140,000, having bought them on eBay for $2,500. He now runs a high-end pop memorabilia business.
A weak sterling is impacting on car sales - we hear why.
Last year just 33 out of 10000 apprenticeships taken by women. We talk to three female apprentices to find out more.