Matt meets the lady fighting to keep anti-vaccine campaigner Andrew Wakefield out of Ireland

by Today FM  04th Feb 2017  08:00
The Very Last Word: The Best of this week's show

On this morning's show...

Fiona O’Leary, autism advocate and mother to two children on the autism spectrum, explains why she is unhappy that anti-vaccine campaigner Andrew Wakefield will address the EU 

 Laurence Carpenter was unemployed when he sold two of the Michael Jackson’s hats at an auction in 2010 for $140,000, having bought them on eBay for $2,500. He now runs a high-end pop memorabilia business. 

A weak sterling is impacting on car sales - we hear why. 

Last year just 33 out of 10000 apprenticeships taken by women. We talk to three female apprentices to find out more. 

