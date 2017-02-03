Trump Aid Invents Fake Terrorist Incident

Juliette Gash and Liam Collins joined Matt for this week's Friday Panel to give their take on some of the news you may have missed. Topics included misophonia and the man who successfully sued his stepmother over her Lotto jackpot win.

Niall Stanage, White House columnist with thehill.com, spoke to Matt about the news that Donald Trump's senior aid, Kellyanne Conway, invented a fake terrorist incident in an attempt to justify the recent Muslim ban.

See below for a video of her claims:

Katie Conway told us about her travel blog, The Ungraceful Guide, and explained why she gave up her job to travel the world.