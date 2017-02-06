Are parents at fault for their kids cyberbullying?

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Should pubs open on Good Friday? Hugh Linehan and Aingeala Flannery joined Matt to discuss how publicans can start winning back customers.

Dr. James O'Higgins-Norman, Director of the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre at Dublin City University, and solicitor David Fagan spoke about whether the law should hold parents responsible if their children engage in cyberbullying.

David Beckham is caught up in an awkward situation after his emails were hacked and released by Football Leaks. Nick Ferrari explained what happened.