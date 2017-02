Are parents at fault for their...

Tech Tuesday: Hollywood Takes Irish ISPs to Court

Nine ISPs have been taken to court over illegal downloading

Andy O'Donoghue joined Matt for our weekly Tech Tuesday slot, along with Dr. Eoin O'Dell, Associate Professor of Law at Trinity College Dublin. They discussed how Hollywood is taking nine Irish ISPs to court over 1.3m illegal downloaders.

Six movie studios have applied to the Irish court to have the ISPs block access to illegal streaming websites.

