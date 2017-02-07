Why Are Waiting Lists So Long?

Following last night's RTE Investigates programme, we ask: why are hospital waiting lists so long? Will putting more money into the health service make any difference, or does the problem lie in how the money is already being used? Dr. Ruairi Hanley, GP and columnist with the Irish Medical Times, joined Matt to discuss the issue.

Dr. Gareth McGovern, a GP specialising in addiction treatment at the Priory Medical Clinic in Dundrum, and Mary Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fail representative for Dublin Central, spoke about the new supervised herion injection centre set to open in Dublin and how it can help keep drug users safe.

In our weekly US slot, Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone gave their views on the latest news from America, including Donald Trump's controversial remarks on his respect for Putin.

