Why Screen Time is Breaking Up Relationships

by Sarah Stacey  08th Feb 2017  19:30
Today FM image

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Transport Minister Shane Ross has announced a plan to impose an automatic ban on drink drivers. Robert Troy of Fianna Fail and Senator John O'Mahony discussed whether or not this is a good idea.

 

Family psychologist Dr. John Sharry spoke to Matt about how overuse of modern technology such as smartphones is having a detrimental effect on our relationships and intimacy.

 

Patrick Freyne and Jennifer Gannon gave their take on this week's TV news in The Last Word on TV, including some legendary shows that are making a comeback.

