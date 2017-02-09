Making UCC a safe campus

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Designer drugs are on the rise, so do we need to change our attitude towards drug use? Dr. Chris Luke of Cork University Hospital and Fergal Eccles of Students for Sensible Drug Policy discussed the issue.

Should sexual consent classes be mandatory for all students? Dr. Louise Crowley, Senior Law Lecturer at UCC, and Rory O'Donnell, Students' Union Welfare Officer, spoke about the new pilot module designed to keep students safe.

Cork woman and solicitor Sinead Kane has just become the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge, running seven marathons on seven continents, in seven days. She spoke to Matt about her incredible achievement.