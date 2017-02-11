Smartphones are killing relationships

This week it emerged that thousands of patients who are waiting for operations are not included in the waiting list figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF). Matt was joined by Dr Ruairi Hanley who called the system a 'dysfunctional shambles'.

Cork woman and solicitor Sinead Kane has just become the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge, running seven marathons on seven continents, in seven days.

Does drug education work or is it futile? On Thursday The Last Word came from University College Cork and Matt spoke to Dr. Chris Luke and Fergal Eccles about the issue.

The overuse of modern technology like smartphones and tablets is having a detrimental effect on relationships and intimacy. Family psychologist Dr. John Sharry spoke to Matt.

Animals are much smarter than we think. Biologist and primatologist Frans de Waal specialises in animal behaviour and social intelligence and he believes that humans underestimate our furry friends.