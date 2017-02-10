on air now Current Show

Is Trump camp's product promotion breaking rules?

by Sarah Stacey  10th Feb 2017  19:21
Today FM image

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Gavan Reilly and Claire Grady joined Matt for the Friday Panel to talk about some of this week's news stories, including the trouble Kellyanne Conway has found herself in for encouraging viewers to buy Ivanka Trump's fashion products during an interview.

 

Michael Clifford, Niall Collins, Roisin Shortall and Tom Clonan discussed the latest news on the Garda whistleblower scandal and why Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has come under pressure.

 

Matt's guest this week for the Friday Interview was American journalist Mary Ellen Synon. She gave her views on a range of issues including Donald Trump and Brexit.

