Erratic weather means bad news for our staple foods

by Sarah Stacey  13th Feb 2017  19:26
Today FM image

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Were you watching last Friday's Late Late Show Valentine's special? Hugh Linehan and Aingeala Flannery had their say on whether or not it was too crude.

 

Nick Webb was back with all the latest business stories, including why erratic weather in Europe means certain foods are now harder to get.

 

Last week we spoke to Canadian ice hockey star Alex Auld, who is taking part in the AIB documentary series The Toughest Trade. On today's show, Matt spoke to the man he is swapping sports with: Wexford hurler Lee Chin.

