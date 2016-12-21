Yo yo yo SUP

Showbiz, PMac

Harry Styles was criticised on Twitter after he heading out in North London on Tuesday wearing a pricey £4585 shearling coat.

Shearling can be made from real sheepskin or from synthetic fibers, so people aren't sure which Harry has gone for but -

Over in LA, Justin Bieber for wearing a real fur coat, with a member of PETA saying;



'Animal groups are tired of having to clean up after him, from the abandoned baby monkey in Germany (now rescued) to the abusive zoo in Canada (now closed) to having to run ads explaining the horrible ways in which animals die for fur.'



Whatever about the coats and the ethics surrounding them – someone should tell Bieber that he looks like a 70s serial killer.

Dick Van Dyke will appear in Disney’s sequel to “Mary Poppins.”

He played chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 original - as well as the elderly banker, Mr. Dawes. He tells Entertainment Tonight that in “Mary Poppins Returns,” he’ll play Mr. Dawes’ son, and the film will be set 20 years after the original.

Emily Blunt is set to play Mary Poppins. Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Angela Lansbury will all star.

Michael Fassbender plans to take a break from acting after a 10-year marathon of filming.

Known for his work in emotional and hard-hitting films, he has starred in 26 major titles in just 10 years.

During his break, he plans to surf, and take it easy.