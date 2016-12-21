on air now Current Show

Celine Byrne's Christmas Medley

by Jennifer Dollard  21st Dec 2016  10:21
This is giving us all the festive feels today.

The world-famous soprano (no relation of Tony) performed a medley of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' and 'I'm Dreaming Of A White Christmas'. 

Celine has loads of dates coming up in Zurich, Frankfurt and more but the good news is she'll be in Belfast on January 6th, 7th & 8th performing New Year Classics with the Ulster Orchestra.

