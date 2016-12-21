I Say MONEY You Say G...

Celine Byrne's Christmas Medley

This is giving us all the festive feels today.

The world-famous soprano (no relation of Tony) performed a medley of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' and 'I'm Dreaming Of A White Christmas'.

Celine has loads of dates coming up in Zurich, Frankfurt and more but the good news is she'll be in Belfast on January 6th, 7th & 8th performing New Year Classics with the Ulster Orchestra.

The word of the morning. 'WOW!'. @CelineSoprano didn't disappoint! — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) December 21, 2016

@IanDempsey @CelineSoprano Wow! That was a gorgeous classical start to the morning — David Hickey (@MidletonAcu) December 21, 2016