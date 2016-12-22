I Say MONEY You Say G...

Honey G has ruled herself out of performing in the Eurovision Song Contest...just in case she was asked. Cough.



Her debut single 'The Honey G Show' is due out tomorrow. Rake it in, Honey G, rake it in!

The man who wrote the Star Wars theme has never actually seen Star Wars.

John Williams won an Oscar for the Star Wars music back in 1978 (he has actually won 4 Oscars for music composition and he’s been nominated FIFTY TIMES). He has never been to the cinema or to a screening and in fact, he says a lot of the music he composes “isn’t very memorable”.

He has Oscars for Fiddler on the Roof, Schinder’s List and ET. He’s doing ok





Anais (anna-eese? Anay?) Gallagher trolled her mam yesterday in a funny Instagram post.

Meg Matthews, who used to be married to Noel Gallagher, posted a photograph of her lying naked on top of a £120 designer towel as she received a massage.

You know, your typical, online “look how great my life is” post.

Unbeknown to her, the wall-mounted television behind her was displaying an advert for charity Unicef at the moment the picture was taken.

It read, "£3 could help buy a blanket" and asked people to donate cash by text message.

Meg's daughter Anais, 16, was quick to point it out, as was everyone else online.