Pull Like A Dog - Gary & Paul O'Donovan

2016 has been a special year for the O'Donovan brothers from Skibbereen. It was the year they won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics and were welcomed back to their hometown by 10,000 people. But it doesn't stop there for the lads - it's full steam ahead for them as they prepare for the 2020 Olympics. Ian caught up with them this morning and asked them about their brand new RTE 1 documentary, their thoughts on their new found fame and their plans for the future.