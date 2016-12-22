on air now Current Show

CHILL

00:00 - 00:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allGift GrubKickstartPodcastsSessionsShowbizTip of the Week

Pull Like A Dog - Gary & Paul O'Donovan

by Shauna O'Reilly  22nd Dec 2016  10:47
Today FM image

2016 has been a special year for the O'Donovan brothers from Skibbereen. It was the year they won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics and were welcomed back to their hometown by 10,000 people. But it doesn't stop there for the lads - it's full steam ahead for them as they prepare for the 2020 Olympics. Ian caught up with them this morning and asked them about their brand new RTE 1 documentary, their thoughts on their new found fame and their plans for the future. 

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos