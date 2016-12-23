Frank Murray Passes Away

Frank Murray, tour manager for The Pogues, has died at the age of 66 after a suspected heart attack.

Murray is remembered for helping to put together the band's classic Christmas ballad Fairytale of New York.

He had previously managed the tours of Thin Lizzy, Elton John and The Specials.

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington have ended their relationship after 16 years together. The pair, who star together in BBC’s Sherlock have two children.

And speaking of splitting just before Christmas – Vogue Williams and Laurence Fox have called it a day too. And riht before Christmas...sadface.

Zayn Malik has reportedly asked Gigi Hadid to marry him – and she has said no because she isn’t ready to settle down yet. Zayn is 21 and this is the second girl he has asked to marry him – he broke off his engagement to Perri out of Little Mix after 3 years via a text message.

Maybe he should live his 20s a little more and stop getting down on bended knee?

Anais Gallagher – we now have the definitive answer as to how to pronounce her name. Voila!