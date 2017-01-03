Well This Is Weird

Rebecca Ferguson says she's been asked to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.



She also says she'd "graciously accept" - as long as she can sing Billie Holiday's anti-racism song Strange Fruit.



It's not known who'll perform at the event in Washington on 20th January, but a number of big names have reportedly refused. So they have instead gone to someone from Britain who DIDN'T win the X Factor.

Mariah Carey will not let the horror show of her New Year's Eve performance rest as she's reportedly determined to get to the bottom of what happened.

She believes that someone in Dick Clark Productions, the TV company behind the Times Square show, deliberately sabotaged her performance to boost ratings.

As soon as it happened, she laughed it off repeatedly online saying this kind of stuff happens...but now she has reportedy launched her own investigation about what happened. While her reality TV show is being aired at the same time. Deirdre Chambers, What A Coincidence.

There’s pretty much nothing Graham Norton can’t do – he’s King of the Chat Shows, he has done TV acting, he writes, he makes wine – and now, Will Smith reckons he could be a big-screen actor too.

Will said: “Graham is genuinely one of the funniest people I’ve ever encountered and I have met, and worked with, some funny people. You know, that’s saying something.

“I love the show, doing the show, I love the red chair thing when he flips people over. He’s like the King of TV and that would totally translate into movies.

I’d love to work with him on a script.”

Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 tonight and four celebrities – plus a mystery guest – were all papped ahead of tonight's launch. I should probably rephrase that – five mystery guests were papped ahead of the launch tonight.

This series will be a mix of popular celebrity ex-housemates and some new faces.

Nicola McClean has been spotted - she was in the CBB house back in 2012 and came seventh overall.

She's had several highly publicised fights with Katie Price over the years, and it's thought the Pricey will make a return to the CBB house this month.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt who came second before – they’re married, devious and are nicknames “Speidi”.

Stevi Richie was also spotted – he and fake girlfriend/fiancé/wife Choe Jasmine will be heading in.

Jedward are rumoured to be heading in but haven’t been photographed.

Tonight on Channel 5 AND 3e at 9pm.