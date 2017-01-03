on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allGift GrubKickstartPodcastsSessionsShowbizTip of the Week

Gift Paschal's Gig Guide

by Shauna O'Reilly  03rd Jan 2017  13:04
Today FM image

The 'Who', the 'What' & the 'Where'.

Today marked the first day back to the grindstone for a lot of people across the country. But, there's lots to look forward to in 2017, in particular, the brilliant selection of musical acts that will visit our shores this year. Paschal popped in this morning to give us the low down on all the big gigs of 2017 - the who, the what, the where and the when. But, one thing is for sure - he WILL NOT be going to Phil Collins! 

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos