He's Arrived!

Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy at the age of 50.



Her publicist said her son - Eissa - was born yesterday.

She's said to have had a 'stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably'.

Today FM’s 9-12 slot has been filled. Congrats to Dermot and Dave! They begin on the 23rd January, and we’ll know that week who will replace them in their lunchtime slot.

Kim Kardashian is back on all social media outlets! She uploaded a video Kanye made her for Christmas of their family, including their son’s first steps.

The video has Jeremih's "Paradise" playing in the background as we hear him sing, "Man, I knew life would be alright/ But who would have thought it would be this good?"

It's the first, real look into the couple's life at home...and it’s really really sweet.

Amy Huberman has revealed she never had a real plan for her life - instead crediting everything to a "fluke". She’s a successful author, actor, shoe designer, Twitter woman – it’s not down to fluke. It’d be nice if she got all Conor McGregor on us and started with the whole “I am the greatest, I would to apologise...to absolutely no-one”.