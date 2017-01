Gift Ray's Motivational Album

Ray is doing what he does best...

After a long and calorific Christmas, Ray D'Arcy has recorded a brand new album of motivational hits to get us all back in shape. This special edition even includes a duet with the one and only Dr Eva Orsmond -it's a must listen!

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.