The Chase Is Over

Bradley Walsh has seen off competition from Zayn Malik to be named the best-selling debut artist of 2016 in the UK.

Yep, Bradley Walsh – yer man who presents The Chase, and who used to be on Coronation Street. And who used to be a professional footballer!

He released his first album, Chasing Dreams in October and has become the only British new artist to land a gold record in 2016, scoring sales of 111,650 copies.

The album far outstripped Zayn, whose debut record Mind of Mine sold just 65,208 copies last year.

Mate, the chase is over! Also, any excuse to show this video again:

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his fiancée Mara Lane have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

According to E! News, their baby was born on December 15th at their home, and he is called Wolf Rhys Meyers. Super-star name!

Keith Duffy has said that Westlife lads don’t support Boyzife the way Boyzone do. Boyzlife are heading on a tour of the UK and Ireland in April and while the Boyzone lads have said they’ll go to the gigs, the Westlife lads won’t – which is understandable! Brian left Westlife a long, long time before they split – he wasn’t part of Westlife. Taking the name and heading on tour is a bit cheeky...needs must though.