Tommy Tiernan and Iano - The Interview

by Shauna O'Reilly  05th Jan 2017  12:04
Two legends, one room.

Tommy paid us a visit this morning ahead of his brand new show which starts on RTE 1 tonight at 10.15. It's a normal chat show....except Tommy has no idea who the guests are going to be! Ian and himself had a great chat - they talked about the new show, the stand-up comedy circuit and how Tommy continues to entertain himself after all these years. Have a listen back now! 

