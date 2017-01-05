Tommy Tiernan and Iano - The Interview

Two legends, one room.

Tommy paid us a visit this morning ahead of his brand new show which starts on RTE 1 tonight at 10.15. It's a normal chat show....except Tommy has no idea who the guests are going to be! Ian and himself had a great chat - they talked about the new show, the stand-up comedy circuit and how Tommy continues to entertain himself after all these years. Have a listen back now!

@IanDempsey @todayfm ended up late for work because I couldn't stop listening to him on your show this morning. Looking forward to the show — Michelle O'Sullivan (@mosullivanphd) January 5, 2017