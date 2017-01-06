Giz A Globe

Showbiz, PMac

Golden Globes are on Sunday and Sing Street is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Ruth Negga is also nominated for Best Actress for Loving – she’s having a great week. She’s been nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star award too!

Jimmy Fallon will host the awards and the good news for Irish viewers: there will be a Twitter live stream of the red carpet arrivals, presented by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, while red carpet coverage will also be broadcast by E!, from 11pm.

You can watch the Globes on RTE2 Monday at 9.30.

Ed Sheeran released not one but TWO new songs today, to mark the end of his yearlong hiatus. Yay! I played Castles on the Hill this morning on Early Breakfast, and Iano played Shape of You on the Breakfast Show. They're available on iTunes, on Spotify and Apple Music now! (Or, you could listen back to either show of course, which I would highly recommend).

Mr Carson from Downton Abbey has revealed that there’s “a willingness to do a film”.

“We’ve been asked to keep ourselves available for dates in the future,” he said. “But nobody has seen a script.”

He added that he believed writer Julian Fellowes had a plot for a movie adaptation of the show, which ran for six series and came to its conclusion on Christmas Day 2015. I would obviously watch that film but the last episode wrapped everything up beautifully - why, apart from the millions of pounds they would make, would they do this? Oh.