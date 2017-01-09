Take Your Broken Heart, Make It Into Art

The Night Manager and La La Land have been the big winners at this year's Golden Globes - the first of the annual Hollywood awards ceremonies.



LaLa Land won all seven categories it was nominated for.

The Night Manager won Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for TV Show for Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston respectively. (It is an absolutely brilliant TV series, I couldn’t get enough of it. Brilliant).

Hugh Laurie threw a dig at Donald Trump, accepting his award "on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."

Meryl Streep, who was collecting the Cecil B DeMille award, which honoured her contribution to the world of entertainment, had almost lost her voice but managed to find a few choice words for America's incoming leader.

Her basic message was "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you get rid of them, you will have nothing to watch except football and mixed martial arts which are not the Arts.". Slaaaay! Full list of last night's Golden Globes winners below.

U2 are expected to announce 2 dates for Croke Park next July...they’re touring the world with The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Tour and Noel Gallagher is expected to support them on their European leg. I really hope this is true, I would love it.

However- bookies have suspended bets on Ed Sheeran playing Croke Park next summer too.

Croke Park is allowed 3 dates for gigs. Coldplay already have one – if U2 play there twice, where will Ed go?

If Ed Sheeran plays there, where will U2 go?

If they have only one date each, where will all the disgruntled fans go?

Brain-freeze!

Dancing With The Stars began last night – the most brilliant and perfect Sunday evening entertainment show. I loved it! Glitz, glamour good and bad dancing.

Dancing Des was my favourite...he rocked it. Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne also held their own – they worked well with each other and I’m sure when we see more of the judges, we’ll learn to love to hate them too.

A new TV series also starts on TV3 today too – Elaine is on at 3pm! Elaine Crowley, formerly of Midday, will be bringing you the hottest topics of the day with guests in studio every day. I’m on it next week so tune in ok? OK?

Buying presents for the in-laws is never easy – but at least you’ve never made THIS mistake. Robbie Williams’ mother in law have Robbie Williams’ mother a belated Christmas present of a framed photo of Robbie and his wife Ayda. Which is lovely isn’t it? Except the woman isn’t Ayda at all, but her sister Ilgi. In fairness they do look alike!

FULL LIST OF GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS:

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars”, La La Land

Best Television Series, Drama: The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager