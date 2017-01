Gift Jaap Stam is BACK!

Yesh, it's still going well in his brain...

It might have taken 16 years but Jaap Stam finally returned to Old Trafford at the weekend, when Reading took on Manchester United in the FA Cup. But, was it all going well in his brain? Himself and Ian caught up this morning.

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.