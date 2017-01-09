Ian catches up with Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore paid Ian a visit this morning to talk about her brand new play 'Not Dead Enough' which kicks off on the 18th of April and will run until the 22nd in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre. While she was here, we also got her to confirm what we already knew - that Ian Dempsey is a style icon!
@thewhitmore @IanDempsey @BGETheatre Looking great Laura 😊👍 great interview with Ian..— CrisF (@chrisyfarrell22) January 9, 2017
It's been officially verified by @thewhitmore - @IanDempsey is ON TREND! pic.twitter.com/W8p0EK7fMJ— Today FM (@todayfm) January 9, 2017