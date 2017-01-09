Ian catches up with Laura Whitmore

She talks about her foray into acting, her Strictly experience and Dry January...

Laura Whitmore paid Ian a visit this morning to talk about her brand new play 'Not Dead Enough' which kicks off on the 18th of April and will run until the 22nd in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre. While she was here, we also got her to confirm what we already knew - that Ian Dempsey is a style icon!