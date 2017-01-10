They Love Me!

Showbiz, PMac

Mrs Brown will host her own BBC chat show later this year in a series which is set to feature celebrity guests, surprise audience shenanigans and outrageous stunts" in front of a live studio audience.

All Round to Mrs Brown's will air on Saturday nights on BBC One and will see Agnes Brown welcome celebrity guests into her parlour. Monkey-with-hands-over-eyes-emoji!

Ed Sheeran did what the rest of us do when he went on holidays – he ate all of the food. He said he got home after travelling for a year and got a fright when he weighed himself (I hate that feeling) and he’s begun jogging a bit now. I’d say he’s getting his fitness up because I predict he’ll do around 300 shows this year, no exaggeration.

Speaking of Ed Sheeran – good news for Irish trad band Beoga, who will appear on 2 tracks on his upcoming album. He has spoken so highly of them in numerous interviews recently, saying they are really really talented.

The Night Manager star Olivia Colman has said she was fast asleep in London when she won a Golden Globe and is now devastated she missed the chance to get “wellied” with co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.

She chose not to fly to LA because she’s currently filming The Orient Express and didn’t want to seem unprofessional - telling the Press Association:

“I’m playing Judi Dench’s maid and I want her to be so impressed because she is my hero.”

They were fighting over seats at the Golden Globes...well, Casey Affleck and Sylvester Stallone were anyway. It happens everywhere!

According to multiple sources, things got testy after Stallone, and his wife Jennifer Flavin walked up to their table during the show’s opening number to find only one available open seat.

They eventually retreated to the green room backstage and would not return to the table and watched the show from backstage instead.

Later in the evening Casey Affleck, who was at that table, and who went on to win a Golden Globe, crossed paths with Stallone in the green room and attempted to apologise for the seating error but Stallone custard pied him.