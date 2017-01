Gift Shane Ross In The Ring

Can he handle the heat?

Shane Ross has been making some big statements about MMA and UFC in the press and frankly, Conor McGregor has had enough of his trash talk. So, what happens when they put their money where their mouths are and step into the ring? Have a listen back now:

