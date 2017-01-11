Which Way Is L.A?

Showbiz, PMac

Star Wars' creator George Lucas will build his Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. The museum will cost over $1bn (£0.8bn) and be financed by Lucas himself.

It will exhibit art and memorabilia from the Star Wars franchise...it’s like Disney World for geeks!

Ray J has threatened to take legal action against Celebrity Big Brother after he said he was stopped from going back into the house.



The singer - known for his relationship (ok, ok - his sex tape) with Kim Kardashian - left the reality TV programme yesterday because of pain from a cracked tooth.

Producers have confirmed he's exited - and anyone who's voted for him will get a refund.

Una Healy (her off the Saturdays) is having a traumatic time while her little boy goes through the Terrible Twos. They were at a wedding recently and had to fly there and back and Tadhg threw a massive tantrum on the plane – both there and back. She said it was chaos – treats and drinks and the iPad were all produced to try and pacify him (anything he wanted!). Luckily, the other passengers seemed to be sympathetic to their cause, rather than judgemental and impatient.

I was not on that plane.