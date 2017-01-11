Gift Ryanair Package Holidays

How no frills can they be?!

Ryanair have launched a new package holiday facility. But, what will they be like? Will the holidays be as 'no frills' as the flights are? Well, there is only one way to find out....'We're all going on our summer holidays'. Listen back now!

@IanDempsey Release the mosquitos😂😂 — chris mc kiernan (@chriskat1) January 11, 2017

@IanDempsey ... as a travel agent we hear stories like this all the time #giftgrub #Ryanair — ✨Louise (@louloumack00) January 11, 2017

Remember, for more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.