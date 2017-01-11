on air now Current Show

Gift Ryanair Package Holidays

11th Jan 2017
Today FM image

How no frills can they be?!

Ryanair have launched a new package holiday facility. But, what will they be like? Will the holidays be as 'no frills' as the flights are? Well, there is only one way to find out....'We're all going on our summer holidays'. Listen back now! 

Remember, for more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.

