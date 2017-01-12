Jedward Streams Up 600%!

Showbiz, PMac

Jedward’s singing has won over CBB fans- with Spotify streams of the song ‘Hologram’ shooting up by nearly 600 per cent since they entered the Celebrity Big Brother house

They burst into the house last Friday with an energetic performance for the existing housemates. (energetic is one way to describe it – it was so awful!).

They’re actually tipped to win this series and I can see why. They are entertaining and they are the most positive, happy people in the house. They never say anything mean about anyone, and they never get involved in screaming matches.

Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter have announced they’re expecting baby number 2!

They have been married for five years and she made the announcement on her Get It On podcast, saying;

"Hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is. I am starting a new novel this week, I'm about to turn 38 and I am pregnant.

They already have a son called Art, who will be two next month. Congrats!

Amanda Brunker will appear on The Late Late Show tomorrow and as part of the show, she's being injected with botox on live TV.

It's part of a segment on the show called "New Year, New You", and the live procedure will be performed by a qualified GP. She makes no secret about her love for botox...

Another person will also be on stage getting a procedure done on their lips but they have yet to be announced.

Following on the news from yesterday that Germany are trying to bridge the gender pay gap, Natalie Portman has said that she was paid one third of what her co-star Ashton Kutcher was paid when they starred together in No Strings Attached. She said in most workplaces, women get 80% of what men get – in her case, it’s 30%. She also said it’s very hard to complain when they’re paid so much money per job, but the gender pay gap is very much present.