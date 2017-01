Gift World Cup 2026

What is going on at all?!

The World Cup is expanding. Fifa has decided that the 2026 games will now host 48 teams which is a bit of a jump from the current 32 meaning more teams and lots more games. But, what does Roy Keane think of it all? And more importantly, what do the Irish fans make of the news? Here's a clue - Roy is not very happy and the Irish fans have their chants ready....

