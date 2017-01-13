What A Liberty

Showbiz PMac

Olly Murs has pulled out of this weekend’s Brit Awards launch after he was snubbed by judges.

He has previously been nominated for 6 Brits, and felt that this year he was a strong contender to win – but wasn’t even nominated.

A music insider said: “Changes in the Brits voting academy this year means the panel is much younger than normal. That has counted against him.”

James Corden says that Pierce Brosnan was the rudest celebrity he’s ever met, when asked by Khloe Kardashian, on a segment of his show.

“I went to see U2 and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends and they left halfway through the gig to go off.”

Corden explained that they left a space for Brosnan and his friends to return but the posse had been gone for so long that they weren’t sure if they were going to come back at all.

“So me and my wife moved into this area and, literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way,” Corden said.

“And I looked at him [Brosnan] and he didn’t even glance at me and he just moved back into his area.”

Sienna Miller has said it was “hard work” mastering an Irish accent for her new film Live By Night.

She plays Ben Affleck’s wife in the film, out today, which was written and directed by Ben Affleck, also starring Zoe Saldana and Brendan Gleeson.

In the trailers for the film, her accent appears to be...um...leprechaun.

Red Nose Day is coming to Ireland...and it’ll be Green Nose Day! According to The Sun, it’s going ahead on St Patrick’s Day and the comic relief telethon proceeds will go towards helping the homeless here in Ireland, and help war-ravaged Syrians. The 3 Arena is said to be the venue, and Deirdre O’Kane seems to be leading the organising, roping her comedian friends into helping too.