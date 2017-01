Amy Huberman - Live In Studio

We just love this woman!

Amy Huberman has been voted the 'Tweeter of the Year' a number of times in our Breakfast Show End Of Year Poll but she's just as charming, witty and sweet in real life. Amy called in this morning to tell us all about her new show 'Striking Out' or as it's been called Stroking Out, which has been getting rave reviews across the board.

Have a listen back to the whole interview here: