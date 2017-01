Gift: Ray Has Some Tips For Tommy

From one chat show host to another....

The new Tommy Tiernan Show has been getting rave reviews. Even though Tommy hasn't a clue who his guests are going to be, audiences and critics are enjoying the relaxed interviews and laid back atmosphere. But, it seems Ray D'Arcy isn't too enamored with the whole thing and had a few tips for Tommy this morning.

For more Gift Grub, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.