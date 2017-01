Gift Louis at the Young Scientist Exhibition

He's looking for the next big thing...

Louis is always on the look out for the next big thing. But, this time, he might be looking in the wrong place. He's spent the last couple of days down at the Young Scientist Exhibition and whilst he's found lots of intellectual talent and inventors, do any of them look, sound or act like a popstar?

