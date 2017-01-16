It Did Exactly What It Said On The Tin

Showbiz, PMac

Dancing With The Stars was on last night and it was the womens' turn to strut their stuff. They were all brilliant, yes, but the show was well and truly stolen by Hughie Maughan, who appeared to have purposely Ronsealed his face. I honestly thought he was a black man when I saw him first...look at the amount of tan on him! Next stop, Morgan Freeman. Can't wait to see next week's bronzer efforts.

Celebrity Masterchef begins on TV3 tonight at 10pm and will run for 8 weeks.

Sonia O’Sullivan, Holly Carpenter, Niamh Kavanagh, Nadia Forde, Simon Delaney, Mundy are some of the names who will be trying to impress the judges tonight - cooking their favourite childhood dish.

Following on from the success of The Night Manager - another John le Carre novel is being adapted for TV. If you haven't seen The Night Manager, get your hands on it - you won't be disappointed. It won a load of Golden Globes last week for good reason - it's class.



The Spy Who Came In From The Cold will be produced by the BBC and the US network AMC. The book is set at the height of the Cold War and months after the erection of the Berlin Wall.

Fans don’t want a new Fr Ted, says Graham Linehan. Fr Ted is more than 20 years old and people always want more – including a spin off series which is never going to happen. (1995 – 1998). He also says that writing great shows is “making things people don’t know they want”. Deep.