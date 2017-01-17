It Did Exactly What It Said On...

The Name's Tom...

Showbiz

Tom Hardy has confirmed interest in playing James Bond – by refusing to discuss the matter.

“There’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting,” said Hardy, “that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one!”

Michael Fassbender, Tom Hiddleston and Aidan Turner are also following suit, refusing to comment because they all want the gig.

Give it to Tom Hardy PLEASE FTLOG GIVE IT TO TOM HARDY.

Claire Byrne is on the front of the Irish Independent today, glowing with her lovely news that she is expecting Baby Number 3 this summer with husband Gerry Scollan. They already have 2 small children – a boy and a girl, and they’re keeping the gender of baby number 3 a surprise. Congrats!

The Late Late Show is looking for singletons for the Valentine’s Special!

If you fancy giving it a go, the requirements are pretty straightforward. You've got to be single, not camera-shy, up for a laugh and genuinely on the lookout for love.

Who could forget last year’s episode? Deano was feeling exotic, Mario shattered one Cork girl’s dreams, Johnny Logan and Bonnie Tyler both performed - and yours truly was on the couch giving Tinder the love it deserves.

It was a brilliant night and I would highly recommend!