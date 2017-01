Gift U2 at Croker 1987

A little trip down memory lane...

Tickets to U2's Dublin date sold out in just minutes yesterday but were you lucky enough to be at the original gig back in 1987? We managed to dig out some archived audio and surprisingly enough, it features some very familiar voices. It seemed to go down well too...

