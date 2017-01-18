on air now Current Show

MID MORNINGS

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allGift GrubKickstartPodcastsSessionsShowbizTip of the Week

Roll The Subtitles Colette

by Paula MacSweeney  18th Jan 2017  08:31
Today FM image

Showbiz, PMac

Robert Carlyle stayed away from his family for the duration of filming for T2 because he was so in character of Begbie. Playing a violent psychopath really affected him – he found himself being short with people, being louder and being snappy (wait, am I a psychopath?)

T2 is out next Friday, and trying to find a piece of audio that didn’t contain bad language was almost impossible so naturally I can’t wait to see it next week. 

 

Michael Buble has officially cancelled his hosting gig at the BRITs next month. He has cancelled all work commitments to care for his little boy Noah while he undergoes cancer treatment, so no great surprise that he won’t be available for the awards ceremony. No word on who will replace him on February 22nd. (His 3-year old son Noah has a 90% survival rate, thankfully).

  

Holly Carpenter was the first celeb to be booted off Monday’s Celebrity Masterchef, and now she has her sights set on a new reality TV show – I’m  A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. She’s aware she probably hasn’t got the status at this exact point in time but maybe later on this year or next year, she wants to impress ITV bosses enough to stick her in the jungle. 

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos