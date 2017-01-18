Roll The Subtitles Colette

Showbiz, PMac

Robert Carlyle stayed away from his family for the duration of filming for T2 because he was so in character of Begbie. Playing a violent psychopath really affected him – he found himself being short with people, being louder and being snappy (wait, am I a psychopath?)

T2 is out next Friday, and trying to find a piece of audio that didn’t contain bad language was almost impossible so naturally I can’t wait to see it next week.

Michael Buble has officially cancelled his hosting gig at the BRITs next month. He has cancelled all work commitments to care for his little boy Noah while he undergoes cancer treatment, so no great surprise that he won’t be available for the awards ceremony. No word on who will replace him on February 22nd. (His 3-year old son Noah has a 90% survival rate, thankfully).

Holly Carpenter was the first celeb to be booted off Monday’s Celebrity Masterchef, and now she has her sights set on a new reality TV show – I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. She’s aware she probably hasn’t got the status at this exact point in time but maybe later on this year or next year, she wants to impress ITV bosses enough to stick her in the jungle.