Una Healy Flying Solo

The Irish Saturday on her debut solo album

She's one fifth of The Saturdays, was one third of The Voice of Ireland's judging panel and now she's going it alone with her debut solo album, The Waiting Game. Due for release on 10th February, she has just released a single from it Stay My Love and she joined Ian in studio to talk about the album, heading home to Tipperary and watching Dempsey's Den.

Her single 'Stay My Love' went down very well with the listeners of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show!

@UnaHealy @IanDempsey @todayfm Loved your new song - great lyrics & wonderful vocals! The album is a definite must have. — Rod Toner (@IrishRodT) January 18, 2017

Listen back to the full interview here: