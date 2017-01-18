Una Healy Flying Solo

She's one fifth of The Saturdays, was one third of The Voice of Ireland's judging panel and now she's going it alone with her debut solo album, The Waiting Game. Due for release on 10th February, she has just released a single from it Stay My Love and she joined Ian in studio to talk about the album, heading home to Tipperary and watching Dempsey's Den.
Her single 'Stay My Love' went down very well with the listeners of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show!
