Una Healy Flying Solo

by Clare McKenna  18th Jan 2017  10:25
Today FM image

The Irish Saturday on her debut solo album

She's one fifth of The Saturdays, was one third of The Voice of Ireland's judging panel and now she's going it alone with her debut solo album, The Waiting Game. Due for release on 10th February, she has just released a single from it Stay My Love and she joined Ian in studio to talk about the album, heading home to Tipperary and watching Dempsey's Den.

Her single 'Stay My Love' went down very well with the listeners of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show! 

Listen back to the full interview here: 

