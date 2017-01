Gift Grub - Trump - The Inauguration

It's happening...

After a long campaign, a tumultuous election and countless scandals, Donald 'The Don' Trump is going to be sworn in and will become the President of The United States. It may be difficult to comprehend and the future looks shaky but, one thing is certain, it's happening. But, what will the ceremony actually be like?

