OH MY GAWWWWWWWWD

Showbiz, PMac

The X Factor's spin-off show, The Xtra Factor, is being scrapped.



ITV says it's going to focus its efforts on posting more content online instead.



The channel insists the decision is nothing to do with the performance of Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson, who were the show's most recent presenters. K, hun.

Speaking of TV shows in bother - according to The Sun today, TV3’s Xpose is on the slide with ratings taking an 85 per cent hit. The Sun says it used to get an audience of 100K - but last Wednesday’s show was down to just 15K. A station insider has said that the reason it’s failing is because people don’t know where to find it – sometimes it’s on TV3, sometimes it’s on 3e, and people like routine and familiarity.

Paul McCartney is trying to reclaim copyrights to more than 250 Beatles songs that Michael Jackson acquired two decades before his death.



MJ famously outbid McCartney for publishing rights to the tracks in 1985 - unbelievable!



He's now suing Sony's music publishing arm for the rights to dozens of songs he co-wrote with John Lennon between 1962 and 1971.