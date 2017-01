Gift Daniel on Dancing With The Stars

Hughie's tan, Dessie's groin and lots more....

At this stage, we all know that Daniel O'Donnell is a telly addict. He came in this morning to give us a run down on the all new Dancing With The Stars. He talked Hughie's tan, Dessie's groin strain, Julian's voice and everything in between. Listen back now:

