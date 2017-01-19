Ian's First Date With Mateo

Swoon Fest 2017

Feeling romantic? Mateo Saino - the Croatian sensation, better known as the hunky Maitre D from First Dates called in this morning to tell us all about the brand new series of the show, which kicks off on RTE 2 tonight. Having had a little sneak preview, we can confirm that it's as good (if not better) than the last series. You don't want to miss it!

Speaking of First Dates, what is the biggest turn off for Irish people on a date? Shauna took to the streets to ask the people...

Tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every week day morning from 7am.