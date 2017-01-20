on air now Current Show

Patrick Stewart Will Voice The Poo Emoji In The New Emoji Movie

by Paula MacSweeney  20th Jan 2017  09:24
Today FM image

Patrick Stewart is set to voice the poo emoji in animated adventure The Emoji Movie. You're better than that, Pootrick.

The plot follows an emoji born with multiple expressions who goes on an adventure in a teenager’s phone.

A teaser trailer was recently released to largely negative feedback online...because it sounds absolutely sh1te to be fair.

 

Alanis Morissette's former manager has admitted to embezzling millions of dollars from the singer.

Jonathan Schwartz stole nearly $5 million from her between 2010 and 2014, while he worked closely with her.

Five other celebrity clients, who Jonathan admitted to stealing $2.3m from, have not been named.

If he is convicted, he could face up to 23 years in prison However, he has a plea deal that calls for a 4 to 6 year sentence.

 

Mel Gibson thinks that Braveheart "woke something up" in Scotland in the debate over independence.
He says it "was a good thing" that the Scottish Parliament was created just a few years after the 1995 movie was released.

But he refused to go further on whether he supports independence, saying he likes to "stay out of the politics of other people's nations".

Braveheart is actually on RTE2 tomorrow night at 9.25pm.

